Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veru in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VERU. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Veru stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Veru has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $14.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 407.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,229.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 243,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 193.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 212,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

