JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 250 ($3.26) price target on the stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.91) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.71) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 507.86 ($6.62).

JD stock opened at GBX 147.55 ($1.92) on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.16.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

