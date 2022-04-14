JB Capital LLC Takes $551,000 Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after buying an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,598,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,564,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after buying an additional 1,922,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after buying an additional 113,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

