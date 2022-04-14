JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,280 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:AB opened at $46.16 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

