JB Capital LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $131.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

