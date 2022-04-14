JB Capital LLC Has $704,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in American Express by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,318 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $3,472,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

Shares of AXP opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

