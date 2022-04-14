JB Capital LLC Grows Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of FWRD opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

