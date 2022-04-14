JB Capital LLC Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in BCE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in BCE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BCE by 46.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,292,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,761,000 after acquiring an additional 732,306 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $58.51.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. BCE’s payout ratio is 120.08%.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.