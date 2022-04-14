JB Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,003,000 after buying an additional 659,005 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 395,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,221,000 after buying an additional 360,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 783.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 268,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,525,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,634,000 after buying an additional 224,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.12%.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

