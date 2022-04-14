Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 14,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 18,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$19.90 million and a PE ratio of -15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.39.
Jazz Resources Company Profile (CVE:JZR)
