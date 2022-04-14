Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 14,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 18,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$19.90 million and a PE ratio of -15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.39.

Jazz Resources Company Profile (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship property is the Vila Nova gold exploration and development project located in Amapa, Brazil. It also holds interests in the Teddy Glacier property located in the Revelstoke mining district and the Spider property located in the Camborne mining district of British Columbia, Canada.

