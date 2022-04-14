Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $817,285.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $322,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jamf by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAMF opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

