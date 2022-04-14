James Knowles Acquires 451,778 Shares of High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) Stock

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR – Get Rating) insider James Knowles acquired 451,778 shares of High Peak Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$24,847.79 ($18,405.77).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98.
About High Peak Royalties (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for High Peak Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Peak Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.