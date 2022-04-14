Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

J has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.