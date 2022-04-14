Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Jabil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,251,430. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $56.81. 23,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

