Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.11.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a current ratio of 21.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.49. The company has a market cap of C$14.50 billion and a PE ratio of 210.35. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.15.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.