Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.05

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and traded as high as $9.44. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 141,811 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVPAF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

