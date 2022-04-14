ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $107.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.33.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $72.23 on Monday. ITT has a twelve month low of $70.33 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ITT will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ITT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ITT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

