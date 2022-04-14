iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $209.75

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $209.75 and last traded at $209.75, with a volume of 1582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

