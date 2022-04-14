iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Raised by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $121.18 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

