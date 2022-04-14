iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.96. 330,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.16 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.