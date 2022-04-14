iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $445.20 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $442.71 and its 200 day moving average is $453.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

