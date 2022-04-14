iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,252,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,819,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.