iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.04. 1,143,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.26 and its 200-day moving average is $283.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $244.16 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.