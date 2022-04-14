iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Down 79.5% in March

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 101,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000.

UAE stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

