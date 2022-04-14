iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Position Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

FILL opened at $23.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74.

