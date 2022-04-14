iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,700 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,485. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.