iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $79.79

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.79 and traded as low as $73.08. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $73.14, with a volume of 2,262,378 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.