iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $98.92

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.92 and last traded at $98.93, with a volume of 95042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,125,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,387,000 after purchasing an additional 252,640 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 567,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 61,349 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $277,000.

About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

