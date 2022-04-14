iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $98.92

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.92 and last traded at $98.93, with a volume of 95042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.
About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.