iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Trading Down 1%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 9,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 36,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL)
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.