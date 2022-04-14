iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.77. Approximately 6,736,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,551,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29.
