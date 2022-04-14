iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 87.3% in March

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the March 15th total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.43. 215,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3,092.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

