iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 87.3% in March

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the March 15th total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.43. 215,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $28.17.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.
