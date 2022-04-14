iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,211,000 after buying an additional 1,288,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,294 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $858,845,000.

ESGU opened at $99.16 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.87 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

