iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $26.14.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.