iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.