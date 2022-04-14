iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $78.29 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64.

