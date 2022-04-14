IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

IRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of IRNT opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. IronNet has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

In other news, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James C. Gerber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,483,990 shares of company stock worth $5,554,642 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,601,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,220,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

