IoT Chain (ITC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.34 Million

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. IoT Chain has a market cap of $2.34 million and $638,419.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001644 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00048139 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.