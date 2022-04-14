ION (ION) Market Capitalization Tops $477,033.44

ION (ION) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. ION has a total market cap of $477,033.44 and approximately $840.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00193285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00040970 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00388868 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00050848 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,725,733 coins and its circulating supply is 13,825,733 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

