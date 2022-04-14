Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$49.53 to C$58.00.

4/13/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$63.00.

4/12/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00.

4/8/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

3/31/2022 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00.

3/23/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$57.00 to C$68.00.

3/10/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00.

3/9/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$70.00.

2/28/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

2/16/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$57.00.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.40. 231,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,578. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Teck Resources Limited alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $318,590,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,516,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,145,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Teck Resources by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,186 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.