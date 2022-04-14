Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $240.00 to $190.00.

4/7/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $267.00 to $243.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Lowe’s Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $285.00 to $255.00.

2/24/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $260.00 to $240.00.

2/15/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

2/15/2022 – Lowe’s Companies is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $4.23 on Thursday, hitting $201.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.22 and its 200-day moving average is $231.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Get Lowe's Companies Inc alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.