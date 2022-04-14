Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Down 64.3% in March

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the March 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

IIM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.24. 147,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

