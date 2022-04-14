Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Specifically, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $26,064.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

