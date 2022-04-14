Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sets New 1-Year High at $177.62

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $177.62 and last traded at $177.62, with a volume of 432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.92 and a 200-day moving average of $164.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 230.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 112,206 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

