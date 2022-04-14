Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.20

Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
IVPU stock opened at GBX 180.02 ($2.35) on Thursday. Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity Share Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.66). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.09.
