Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 7,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 6,848.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000.

