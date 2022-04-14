Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.90

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 1138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)
