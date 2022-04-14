Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.90

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 1138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

