Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.78

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 229253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,282,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.