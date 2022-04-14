Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Up 224.4% in March

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 224.4% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBWY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.53. 120,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,171. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

