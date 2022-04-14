Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,800,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after purchasing an additional 71,691 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PWV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,559. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

