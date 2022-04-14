Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PIZ stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.12. 9,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $43.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
