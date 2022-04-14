Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.53

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as low as $16.76. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 37,604 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 150,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 37.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

